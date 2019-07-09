Rent Calculator
Home
/
Dale City, VA
/
4536 KNOLL DRIVE
Last updated July 9 2019 at 2:02 AM
4536 KNOLL DRIVE
4536 Knoll Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dale City
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Location
4536 Knoll Drive, Dale City, VA 22193
Kerrydale
Amenities
in unit laundry
pet friendly
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
One level living! Cute 3 bedroom/1 bath rambler. Great for small family. Home shows well and includes washer and dryer. No smoking, pets on case by case basis. No more than 2 incomes to qualify
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4536 KNOLL DRIVE have any available units?
4536 KNOLL DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dale City, VA
.
What amenities does 4536 KNOLL DRIVE have?
Some of 4536 KNOLL DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4536 KNOLL DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4536 KNOLL DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4536 KNOLL DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4536 KNOLL DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 4536 KNOLL DRIVE offer parking?
No, 4536 KNOLL DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 4536 KNOLL DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4536 KNOLL DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4536 KNOLL DRIVE have a pool?
No, 4536 KNOLL DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 4536 KNOLL DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 4536 KNOLL DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4536 KNOLL DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4536 KNOLL DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4536 KNOLL DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4536 KNOLL DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
