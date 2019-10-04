All apartments in Dale City
4529 CANARY COURT
4529 Canary Court · No Longer Available
Location

4529 Canary Court, Dale City, VA 22193

Amenities

Extra large townhouse 3 bedroom 1.5 bath, end unit, fenced in yard, formal dining room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4529 CANARY COURT have any available units?
4529 CANARY COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dale City, VA.
Is 4529 CANARY COURT currently offering any rent specials?
4529 CANARY COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4529 CANARY COURT pet-friendly?
No, 4529 CANARY COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dale City.
Does 4529 CANARY COURT offer parking?
No, 4529 CANARY COURT does not offer parking.
Does 4529 CANARY COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4529 CANARY COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4529 CANARY COURT have a pool?
No, 4529 CANARY COURT does not have a pool.
Does 4529 CANARY COURT have accessible units?
No, 4529 CANARY COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 4529 CANARY COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 4529 CANARY COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4529 CANARY COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 4529 CANARY COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
