Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities playground garage tennis court

Spacious clean home on three levels with cathedral ceilings and plenty of natural light, one car garage and deck for outdoor entertaining. Newer appliances, granite counter tops and back-splash, hard wood floors and bay window in living room. Master bath has tub/shower and double vanity and the master bedroom has walk-in closet. Close to public transportation and shopping. Community offers tennis court, walking trails and Tot lot.