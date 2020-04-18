All apartments in Dale City
Find more places like 4515 BLUE JAY COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dale City, VA
/
4515 BLUE JAY COURT
Last updated April 18 2020 at 1:20 PM

4515 BLUE JAY COURT

4515 Bluejay Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dale City
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

4515 Bluejay Court, Dale City, VA 22193

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
great location , nice 3 level townhouse , hardwood main level , 3 bedroom 2 full bath , 1/2 bath in basement nice deck

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4515 BLUE JAY COURT have any available units?
4515 BLUE JAY COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dale City, VA.
Is 4515 BLUE JAY COURT currently offering any rent specials?
4515 BLUE JAY COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4515 BLUE JAY COURT pet-friendly?
No, 4515 BLUE JAY COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dale City.
Does 4515 BLUE JAY COURT offer parking?
No, 4515 BLUE JAY COURT does not offer parking.
Does 4515 BLUE JAY COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4515 BLUE JAY COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4515 BLUE JAY COURT have a pool?
No, 4515 BLUE JAY COURT does not have a pool.
Does 4515 BLUE JAY COURT have accessible units?
No, 4515 BLUE JAY COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 4515 BLUE JAY COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 4515 BLUE JAY COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4515 BLUE JAY COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 4515 BLUE JAY COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Dale City 1 BedroomsDale City 2 Bedrooms
Dale City Apartments with Hardwood FloorsDale City Apartments with Parking
Dale City Apartments with Washer-DryerAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDFredericksburg, VAHerndon, VALeesburg, VATysons Corner, VAChantilly, VANorth Kensington, MDFranconia, VA
Accokeek, MDBrambleton, VASeven Corners, VABensville, MDWolf Trap, VAStone Ridge, VAClinton, MDNeabsco, VADranesville, VALowes Island, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia