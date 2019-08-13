Rent Calculator
4512 KINGSLEY ROAD
4512 Kingsley Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
4512 Kingsley Road, Dale City, VA 22193
Kerrydale
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Updated Home AC/FURNACE.4 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Family Room,Kitchen/Dining combo, Walk out from Kitchen to Deck and nice yard. No Pets. Non Smokers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4512 KINGSLEY ROAD have any available units?
4512 KINGSLEY ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time.
Dale City, VA
.
What amenities does 4512 KINGSLEY ROAD have?
Some of 4512 KINGSLEY ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher.
Amenities section
.
Is 4512 KINGSLEY ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
4512 KINGSLEY ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4512 KINGSLEY ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 4512 KINGSLEY ROAD is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Dale City
.
Does 4512 KINGSLEY ROAD offer parking?
No, 4512 KINGSLEY ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 4512 KINGSLEY ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4512 KINGSLEY ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4512 KINGSLEY ROAD have a pool?
No, 4512 KINGSLEY ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 4512 KINGSLEY ROAD have accessible units?
No, 4512 KINGSLEY ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 4512 KINGSLEY ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4512 KINGSLEY ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 4512 KINGSLEY ROAD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4512 KINGSLEY ROAD has units with air conditioning.
