Dale City, VA
4469 TORRENCE PLACE
Last updated May 5 2020 at 5:35 AM

4469 TORRENCE PLACE

4469 Torrence Place · No Longer Available
Location

4469 Torrence Place, Dale City, VA 22193

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
large townhouse over 3000 sqft, the size of single family home 4 bedrooms 5 baths room (office) in basement , main level hardwood floor , nice kitchen with good size family room , walk-out basement with small kitchen

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4469 TORRENCE PLACE have any available units?
4469 TORRENCE PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dale City, VA.
Is 4469 TORRENCE PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
4469 TORRENCE PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4469 TORRENCE PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 4469 TORRENCE PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dale City.
Does 4469 TORRENCE PLACE offer parking?
No, 4469 TORRENCE PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 4469 TORRENCE PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4469 TORRENCE PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4469 TORRENCE PLACE have a pool?
No, 4469 TORRENCE PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 4469 TORRENCE PLACE have accessible units?
No, 4469 TORRENCE PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 4469 TORRENCE PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4469 TORRENCE PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4469 TORRENCE PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4469 TORRENCE PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.

