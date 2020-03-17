All apartments in Dale City
4399 EVANSDALE ROAD
4399 EVANSDALE ROAD

4399 Evansdale Road · No Longer Available
Location

4399 Evansdale Road, Dale City, VA 22193
Evansdale

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Don't miss this opportunity for a detached home with a fenced yard and large level lot. 4 bedroom 2 bath home with sprawling deck. Easy access to shopping, schools and commuter routes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

