Last updated June 26 2019 at 7:06 AM

3473 Castle Hill Dr

3473 Castle Hill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3473 Castle Hill Drive, Dale City, VA 22193
Cherrydale

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Feel free too email me will explain more better too you. ashworthj622@gmail.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3473 Castle Hill Dr have any available units?
3473 Castle Hill Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dale City, VA.
Is 3473 Castle Hill Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3473 Castle Hill Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3473 Castle Hill Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3473 Castle Hill Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3473 Castle Hill Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3473 Castle Hill Dr offers parking.
Does 3473 Castle Hill Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3473 Castle Hill Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3473 Castle Hill Dr have a pool?
No, 3473 Castle Hill Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3473 Castle Hill Dr have accessible units?
No, 3473 Castle Hill Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3473 Castle Hill Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3473 Castle Hill Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3473 Castle Hill Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3473 Castle Hill Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
