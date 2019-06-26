Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Dale City
Find more places like 3473 Castle Hill Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Dale City, VA
/
3473 Castle Hill Dr
Last updated June 26 2019 at 7:06 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3473 Castle Hill Dr
3473 Castle Hill Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dale City
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Location
3473 Castle Hill Drive, Dale City, VA 22193
Cherrydale
Amenities
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Feel free too email me will explain more better too you. ashworthj622@gmail.com
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3473 Castle Hill Dr have any available units?
3473 Castle Hill Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dale City, VA
.
Is 3473 Castle Hill Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3473 Castle Hill Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3473 Castle Hill Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3473 Castle Hill Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3473 Castle Hill Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3473 Castle Hill Dr offers parking.
Does 3473 Castle Hill Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3473 Castle Hill Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3473 Castle Hill Dr have a pool?
No, 3473 Castle Hill Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3473 Castle Hill Dr have accessible units?
No, 3473 Castle Hill Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3473 Castle Hill Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3473 Castle Hill Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3473 Castle Hill Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3473 Castle Hill Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Dale City 1 Bedrooms
Dale City 2 Bedrooms
Dale City Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Dale City Apartments with Parking
Dale City Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Arlington, VA
Alexandria, VA
Silver Spring, MD
Rockville, MD
Bethesda, MD
Reston, VA
North Bethesda, MD
Manassas, VA
Centreville, VA
Fairfax, VA
Waldorf, MD
Ashburn, VA
Wheaton, MD
Fredericksburg, VA
Herndon, VA
Leesburg, VA
Tysons Corner, VA
Chantilly, VA
North Kensington, MD
Franconia, VA
Accokeek, MD
Brambleton, VA
Seven Corners, VA
Bensville, MD
Wolf Trap, VA
Stone Ridge, VA
Clinton, MD
Neabsco, VA
Dranesville, VA
Lowes Island, VA
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Mary Washington
Marymount University
American University
Catholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia