3319 BROKER LANE
Last updated December 24 2019 at 3:04 PM

3319 BROKER LANE

3319 Broker Lane · No Longer Available
3319 Broker Lane, Dale City, VA 22193

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
microwave
refrigerator
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
parking
garage
GORGEOUS 3-LEVEL HOME IN BRIGHTWOOD FOREST WITH 1-CAR GARAGE ~ DRAMATIC 2-STORY FOYER ~ OVERSIZED PALLADIUM WINDOW ~ EAT-IN KITCHEN WITH ISLAND ~ MASTER SUITE W/PRIVATE BATH & WALK-IN CLOSET ~ MAIN LEVEL REC RM ~ SHOWS WELL. NO PETS. MAX 2 UNRELATED ADULTS- MAX 2 INCOMES TO QUALIFY.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

