Well maintained 4 bedroom, 3.5 Bath townhouse with more than 2200 sq.ft. of finished floor space. Hardwood floors throughout the main level. Huge eat-in kitchen. Combination Living/dining room. Large deck in fully fenced backyard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15507 BANJO COURT have any available units?
15507 BANJO COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dale City, VA.
What amenities does 15507 BANJO COURT have?
Some of 15507 BANJO COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15507 BANJO COURT currently offering any rent specials?
15507 BANJO COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.