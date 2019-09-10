15507 BANJO COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher ice maker microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Well maintained 4 bedroom, 3.5 Bath townhouse with more than 2200 sq.ft. of finished floor space. Hardwood floors throughout the main level. Huge eat-in kitchen. Combination Living/dining room. Large deck in fully fenced backyard.