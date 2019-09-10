All apartments in Dale City
Find more places like 15507 BANJO COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dale City, VA
/
15507 BANJO COURT
Last updated September 10 2019 at 3:25 AM

15507 BANJO COURT

15507 Banjo Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dale City
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

15507 Banjo Court, Dale City, VA 22193

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Well maintained 4 bedroom, 3.5 Bath townhouse with more than 2200 sq.ft. of finished floor space. Hardwood floors throughout the main level. Huge eat-in kitchen. Combination Living/dining room. Large deck in fully fenced backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15507 BANJO COURT have any available units?
15507 BANJO COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dale City, VA.
What amenities does 15507 BANJO COURT have?
Some of 15507 BANJO COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15507 BANJO COURT currently offering any rent specials?
15507 BANJO COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15507 BANJO COURT pet-friendly?
No, 15507 BANJO COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dale City.
Does 15507 BANJO COURT offer parking?
No, 15507 BANJO COURT does not offer parking.
Does 15507 BANJO COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15507 BANJO COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15507 BANJO COURT have a pool?
No, 15507 BANJO COURT does not have a pool.
Does 15507 BANJO COURT have accessible units?
No, 15507 BANJO COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 15507 BANJO COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15507 BANJO COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 15507 BANJO COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 15507 BANJO COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Move Cross Country
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Dale City 1 BedroomsDale City 2 Bedrooms
Dale City Apartments with Hardwood FloorsDale City Apartments with Parking
Dale City Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDFredericksburg, VAHerndon, VALeesburg, VATysons Corner, VAChantilly, VANorth Kensington, MDFranconia, VA
Accokeek, MDBrambleton, VASeven Corners, VABensville, MDWolf Trap, VAStone Ridge, VAClinton, MDNeabsco, VADranesville, VALowes Island, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia