Last updated February 25 2020 at 5:56 AM

15292 BARNABAS TRAIL

15292 Barnabas Trail · (703) 926-6202
Location

15292 Barnabas Trail, Dale City, VA 22193

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1735 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderful 3-level garage townhome now available! Freshly painted throughout. New flooring throughout. This bright and airy home features: 9' ceilings, 42" kitchen cabinets, crown molding in living and dining rooms, Vaulted ceiling in the Master bedroom, gas cooking and newer front load washer/dryer set. The lower level has a nicely finished rec room that walks out to a level yard. Everything is close - commuter lot, I-95, Potomac Mills, VRE, buses, shopping, entertainment, the list goes on and on. Don't miss this one!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15292 BARNABAS TRAIL have any available units?
15292 BARNABAS TRAIL has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 15292 BARNABAS TRAIL currently offering any rent specials?
15292 BARNABAS TRAIL isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15292 BARNABAS TRAIL pet-friendly?
No, 15292 BARNABAS TRAIL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dale City.
Does 15292 BARNABAS TRAIL offer parking?
Yes, 15292 BARNABAS TRAIL does offer parking.
Does 15292 BARNABAS TRAIL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15292 BARNABAS TRAIL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15292 BARNABAS TRAIL have a pool?
No, 15292 BARNABAS TRAIL does not have a pool.
Does 15292 BARNABAS TRAIL have accessible units?
No, 15292 BARNABAS TRAIL does not have accessible units.
Does 15292 BARNABAS TRAIL have units with dishwashers?
No, 15292 BARNABAS TRAIL does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15292 BARNABAS TRAIL have units with air conditioning?
No, 15292 BARNABAS TRAIL does not have units with air conditioning.
