15292 BARNABAS TRAIL

Amenities

in unit laundry garage

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities parking garage

Wonderful 3-level garage townhome now available! Freshly painted throughout. New flooring throughout. This bright and airy home features: 9' ceilings, 42" kitchen cabinets, crown molding in living and dining rooms, Vaulted ceiling in the Master bedroom, gas cooking and newer front load washer/dryer set. The lower level has a nicely finished rec room that walks out to a level yard. Everything is close - commuter lot, I-95, Potomac Mills, VRE, buses, shopping, entertainment, the list goes on and on. Don't miss this one!