Home
/
Dale City, VA
/
15280 CLOVERDALE ROAD
Last updated January 24 2020 at 6:28 AM

15280 CLOVERDALE ROAD

15280 Cloverdale Road · No Longer Available
Location

15280 Cloverdale Road, Dale City, VA 22193
Cloverdale

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Fantastic location!!! This home features 3 great size bedrooms with plenty of closet space. Open floor plan with fenced in yard with deck.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15280 CLOVERDALE ROAD have any available units?
15280 CLOVERDALE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dale City, VA.
Is 15280 CLOVERDALE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
15280 CLOVERDALE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15280 CLOVERDALE ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 15280 CLOVERDALE ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dale City.
Does 15280 CLOVERDALE ROAD offer parking?
No, 15280 CLOVERDALE ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 15280 CLOVERDALE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15280 CLOVERDALE ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15280 CLOVERDALE ROAD have a pool?
No, 15280 CLOVERDALE ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 15280 CLOVERDALE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 15280 CLOVERDALE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 15280 CLOVERDALE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 15280 CLOVERDALE ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15280 CLOVERDALE ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 15280 CLOVERDALE ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

