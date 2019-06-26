15050 Cardin Place, Dale City, VA 22193 Cloverdale
Amenities
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
15050 Cardin Place Available 07/01/19 NEW PAINT/CARPET - TOWNHOUSE - SPACIOUS! - Recently updated with new flooring and painting throughout. Bright and open townhouse with a cute kitchen and picture window. Deck of family room opening onto rear yard. Basement finished with a den with fireplace and extra office.
(RLNE3451629)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15050 Cardin Place have any available units?
15050 Cardin Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dale City, VA.
What amenities does 15050 Cardin Place have?
Some of 15050 Cardin Place's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15050 Cardin Place currently offering any rent specials?
15050 Cardin Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15050 Cardin Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 15050 Cardin Place is pet friendly.
Does 15050 Cardin Place offer parking?
No, 15050 Cardin Place does not offer parking.
Does 15050 Cardin Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15050 Cardin Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15050 Cardin Place have a pool?
No, 15050 Cardin Place does not have a pool.
Does 15050 Cardin Place have accessible units?
No, 15050 Cardin Place does not have accessible units.
Does 15050 Cardin Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 15050 Cardin Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15050 Cardin Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 15050 Cardin Place does not have units with air conditioning.