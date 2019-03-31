All apartments in Dale City
14821 DARBYDALE AVENUE
Last updated March 31 2019 at 10:05 PM

14821 DARBYDALE AVENUE

14821 Darbydale Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

14821 Darbydale Avenue, Dale City, VA 22193
Evansdale

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
5 Bedrooms 2 full baths home with large addition, Master bedroom is humongous, close to major commuting routes. Section 8 - welcome.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14821 DARBYDALE AVENUE have any available units?
14821 DARBYDALE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dale City, VA.
What amenities does 14821 DARBYDALE AVENUE have?
Some of 14821 DARBYDALE AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14821 DARBYDALE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
14821 DARBYDALE AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14821 DARBYDALE AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 14821 DARBYDALE AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dale City.
Does 14821 DARBYDALE AVENUE offer parking?
No, 14821 DARBYDALE AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 14821 DARBYDALE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14821 DARBYDALE AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14821 DARBYDALE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 14821 DARBYDALE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 14821 DARBYDALE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 14821 DARBYDALE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 14821 DARBYDALE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14821 DARBYDALE AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 14821 DARBYDALE AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 14821 DARBYDALE AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
