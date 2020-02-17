All apartments in Dale City
Last updated February 17 2020 at 9:46 AM

14787 Barksdale

14787 Barksdale Street · No Longer Available
Location

14787 Barksdale Street, Dale City, VA 22193

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Beautiful Town Home in two level with hardwood floor in first floor and carpet in second floor central air and heat with Washer& dryer also fence it front and back yard, close by Bus stop and Shopping center.New Cabinets.Please call Alex

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14787 Barksdale have any available units?
14787 Barksdale doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dale City, VA.
What amenities does 14787 Barksdale have?
Some of 14787 Barksdale's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14787 Barksdale currently offering any rent specials?
14787 Barksdale is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14787 Barksdale pet-friendly?
No, 14787 Barksdale is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dale City.
Does 14787 Barksdale offer parking?
No, 14787 Barksdale does not offer parking.
Does 14787 Barksdale have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14787 Barksdale offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14787 Barksdale have a pool?
No, 14787 Barksdale does not have a pool.
Does 14787 Barksdale have accessible units?
No, 14787 Barksdale does not have accessible units.
Does 14787 Barksdale have units with dishwashers?
No, 14787 Barksdale does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14787 Barksdale have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14787 Barksdale has units with air conditioning.

