Beautiful Town Home in two level with hardwood floor in first floor and carpet in second floor central air and heat with Washer& dryer also fence it front and back yard, close by Bus stop and Shopping center.New Cabinets.Please call Alex
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14787 Barksdale have any available units?
14787 Barksdale doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dale City, VA.
What amenities does 14787 Barksdale have?
Some of 14787 Barksdale's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14787 Barksdale currently offering any rent specials?
14787 Barksdale is not currently offering any rent specials.