14748 PARSON WEEMS LOOP
Last updated March 18 2019 at 11:29 PM

14748 PARSON WEEMS LOOP

14748 Parson Weems Loop · No Longer Available
Location

14748 Parson Weems Loop, Dale City, VA 22193

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
media room
Beautifully Maintained, Light Filled 4 BED/3.5 BATH, 4,836 Sq Ft on 3 Levels Single Family Home! Gourmet Kitchen with Stainless Appliances and Granite Countertops. Gas Fireplace, Spacious Deck to Entertain, Maple Hardwood Floors on Main Level and Upper Hall. Master Suite with Sitting Room, Walk-In Closets, Attached Bathroom and Tray Ceiling. Lower Level Walk-Out with Huge Recreation Room, Wet Bar, Gym with Equipment, Media Room with Home Media System and Recliners, Full Bath, and Storage Room. Available April 1st. Kyle R. Wilson Elementary School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14748 PARSON WEEMS LOOP have any available units?
14748 PARSON WEEMS LOOP doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dale City, VA.
What amenities does 14748 PARSON WEEMS LOOP have?
Some of 14748 PARSON WEEMS LOOP's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14748 PARSON WEEMS LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
14748 PARSON WEEMS LOOP is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14748 PARSON WEEMS LOOP pet-friendly?
No, 14748 PARSON WEEMS LOOP is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dale City.
Does 14748 PARSON WEEMS LOOP offer parking?
Yes, 14748 PARSON WEEMS LOOP offers parking.
Does 14748 PARSON WEEMS LOOP have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14748 PARSON WEEMS LOOP offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14748 PARSON WEEMS LOOP have a pool?
No, 14748 PARSON WEEMS LOOP does not have a pool.
Does 14748 PARSON WEEMS LOOP have accessible units?
No, 14748 PARSON WEEMS LOOP does not have accessible units.
Does 14748 PARSON WEEMS LOOP have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14748 PARSON WEEMS LOOP has units with dishwashers.
Does 14748 PARSON WEEMS LOOP have units with air conditioning?
No, 14748 PARSON WEEMS LOOP does not have units with air conditioning.
