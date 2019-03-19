All apartments in Dale City
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14463 Belvedere Drive

14463 Belvedere Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14463 Belvedere Drive, Dale City, VA 22193
Birchdale

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Available 06/01/19 Great location - Property Id: 10880

Great Location!! 2 Level Brick Front Townhouse! 3 Beds, 2 Baths. Conveniently located close to Shopping, Schools, Restaurants, Major Commuter Routes and I-95. Large FENCED rear yard w/ patio, backing to woods with shed. Pets case by case with additional deposit. Trash removal included. Call w/ questions or to schedule an appointment.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/10880
Property Id 10880

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4582655)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14463 Belvedere Drive have any available units?
14463 Belvedere Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dale City, VA.
What amenities does 14463 Belvedere Drive have?
Some of 14463 Belvedere Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14463 Belvedere Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14463 Belvedere Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14463 Belvedere Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 14463 Belvedere Drive is pet friendly.
Does 14463 Belvedere Drive offer parking?
No, 14463 Belvedere Drive does not offer parking.
Does 14463 Belvedere Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14463 Belvedere Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14463 Belvedere Drive have a pool?
No, 14463 Belvedere Drive does not have a pool.
Does 14463 Belvedere Drive have accessible units?
No, 14463 Belvedere Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14463 Belvedere Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14463 Belvedere Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 14463 Belvedere Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 14463 Belvedere Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
