14441 FILARETE STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Beautifully remodeled 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom basement apartment. ONLY $895/MONTH. WILL RENT FAST! Available for immediate move-in. Beautiful wood floors in the open living area. New kitchenette with eating area and in-unit washer/dryer. 1-parking space included with rent. Great location: Located a few minutes from Rt. 95 off Dale Blvd, right down the road from Potomac Mills Mall. All major stores are in the area - Costco, Giant Food, Safeway, Walmart, Target, Best Buy, Home Depot, Lowe's, Bed Bath and Beyond, etc.