14441 FILARETE STREET

14441 Filarete Street · No Longer Available
Location

14441 Filarete Street, Dale City, VA 22193
Forestdale

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautifully remodeled 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom basement apartment. ONLY $895/MONTH. WILL RENT FAST! Available for immediate move-in. Beautiful wood floors in the open living area. New kitchenette with eating area and in-unit washer/dryer. 1-parking space included with rent. Great location: Located a few minutes from Rt. 95 off Dale Blvd, right down the road from Potomac Mills Mall. All major stores are in the area - Costco, Giant Food, Safeway, Walmart, Target, Best Buy, Home Depot, Lowe's, Bed Bath and Beyond, etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

