Home
/
Dale City, VA
/
14219 Bismark Avenue
Last updated August 8 2019 at 9:56 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
14219 Bismark Avenue
14219 Bismark Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dale City
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Cheap Apartments
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
3 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Location
14219 Bismark Avenue, Dale City, VA 22193
Birchdale
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
14219 Bismark Avenue Available 09/01/19 -
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5076617)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14219 Bismark Avenue have any available units?
14219 Bismark Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dale City, VA
.
Is 14219 Bismark Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
14219 Bismark Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14219 Bismark Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 14219 Bismark Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dale City
.
Does 14219 Bismark Avenue offer parking?
No, 14219 Bismark Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 14219 Bismark Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14219 Bismark Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14219 Bismark Avenue have a pool?
No, 14219 Bismark Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 14219 Bismark Avenue have accessible units?
No, 14219 Bismark Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 14219 Bismark Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 14219 Bismark Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14219 Bismark Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 14219 Bismark Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
