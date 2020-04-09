14017 Lindendale Road, Dale City, VA 22193 Lindendale
Amenities
in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Gorgeous split foyer with new carpeting & freshly painted! Move-in ready! Updated eat-in kitchen with new granite countertops! Large Family room with sliding glass doors to wooded lot. Spacious living room. Totally remodeled full bath with custom tile work. Three bedrooms and 1.5 baths. Picture perfect and a great price!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14017 LINDENDALE ROAD have any available units?
14017 LINDENDALE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dale City, VA.
What amenities does 14017 LINDENDALE ROAD have?
Some of 14017 LINDENDALE ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14017 LINDENDALE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
14017 LINDENDALE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.