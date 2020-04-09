All apartments in Dale City
Last updated April 9 2020 at 5:54 AM

14017 LINDENDALE ROAD

14017 Lindendale Road · No Longer Available
Location

14017 Lindendale Road, Dale City, VA 22193
Lindendale

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
carpet
refrigerator
Gorgeous split foyer with new carpeting & freshly painted! Move-in ready! Updated eat-in kitchen with new granite countertops! Large Family room with sliding glass doors to wooded lot. Spacious living room. Totally remodeled full bath with custom tile work. Three bedrooms and 1.5 baths. Picture perfect and a great price!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14017 LINDENDALE ROAD have any available units?
14017 LINDENDALE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dale City, VA.
What amenities does 14017 LINDENDALE ROAD have?
Some of 14017 LINDENDALE ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14017 LINDENDALE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
14017 LINDENDALE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14017 LINDENDALE ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 14017 LINDENDALE ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dale City.
Does 14017 LINDENDALE ROAD offer parking?
No, 14017 LINDENDALE ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 14017 LINDENDALE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14017 LINDENDALE ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14017 LINDENDALE ROAD have a pool?
No, 14017 LINDENDALE ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 14017 LINDENDALE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 14017 LINDENDALE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 14017 LINDENDALE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14017 LINDENDALE ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 14017 LINDENDALE ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 14017 LINDENDALE ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

