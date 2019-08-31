All apartments in Dale City
Last updated August 31 2019 at 2:44 AM

13880 MONTOCLAIR LANE

13880 Montoclair Lane · No Longer Available
Location

13880 Montoclair Lane, Dale City, VA 22193
Mapledale

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful single family home in excellent conditions. 4 Bedrooms 3 full Baths. Totally renovated. Ready to move!. Laminated floor. Separated dining and living room. Updated kitchen. New granite counter top. Newer appliances. Deck to fenced flat back yard. 3 Updated baths. Huge Master Bedroom with 2 closets. Full finished walkout basement with family room and fireplace.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13880 MONTOCLAIR LANE have any available units?
13880 MONTOCLAIR LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dale City, VA.
What amenities does 13880 MONTOCLAIR LANE have?
Some of 13880 MONTOCLAIR LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13880 MONTOCLAIR LANE currently offering any rent specials?
13880 MONTOCLAIR LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13880 MONTOCLAIR LANE pet-friendly?
No, 13880 MONTOCLAIR LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dale City.
Does 13880 MONTOCLAIR LANE offer parking?
No, 13880 MONTOCLAIR LANE does not offer parking.
Does 13880 MONTOCLAIR LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13880 MONTOCLAIR LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13880 MONTOCLAIR LANE have a pool?
No, 13880 MONTOCLAIR LANE does not have a pool.
Does 13880 MONTOCLAIR LANE have accessible units?
No, 13880 MONTOCLAIR LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 13880 MONTOCLAIR LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13880 MONTOCLAIR LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 13880 MONTOCLAIR LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 13880 MONTOCLAIR LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
