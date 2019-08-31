13880 Montoclair Lane, Dale City, VA 22193 Mapledale
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful single family home in excellent conditions. 4 Bedrooms 3 full Baths. Totally renovated. Ready to move!. Laminated floor. Separated dining and living room. Updated kitchen. New granite counter top. Newer appliances. Deck to fenced flat back yard. 3 Updated baths. Huge Master Bedroom with 2 closets. Full finished walkout basement with family room and fireplace.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13880 MONTOCLAIR LANE have any available units?
13880 MONTOCLAIR LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dale City, VA.
What amenities does 13880 MONTOCLAIR LANE have?
Some of 13880 MONTOCLAIR LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13880 MONTOCLAIR LANE currently offering any rent specials?
13880 MONTOCLAIR LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.