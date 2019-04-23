All apartments in Dale City
Find more places like 13788 MEADOWBROOK ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dale City, VA
/
13788 MEADOWBROOK ROAD
Last updated April 23 2019 at 1:53 AM

13788 MEADOWBROOK ROAD

13788 Meadowbrook Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dale City
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

13788 Meadowbrook Road, Dale City, VA 22193
Mapledale

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Great home, huge eat in kitchen, french doors exit to patio, leveled fenced yard, close to schools, county recreation center and shopping. ***Washer and Dryer As-Is***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13788 MEADOWBROOK ROAD have any available units?
13788 MEADOWBROOK ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dale City, VA.
What amenities does 13788 MEADOWBROOK ROAD have?
Some of 13788 MEADOWBROOK ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13788 MEADOWBROOK ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
13788 MEADOWBROOK ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13788 MEADOWBROOK ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 13788 MEADOWBROOK ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dale City.
Does 13788 MEADOWBROOK ROAD offer parking?
No, 13788 MEADOWBROOK ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 13788 MEADOWBROOK ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13788 MEADOWBROOK ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13788 MEADOWBROOK ROAD have a pool?
No, 13788 MEADOWBROOK ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 13788 MEADOWBROOK ROAD have accessible units?
No, 13788 MEADOWBROOK ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 13788 MEADOWBROOK ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13788 MEADOWBROOK ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 13788 MEADOWBROOK ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 13788 MEADOWBROOK ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Dale City 1 BedroomsDale City 2 Bedrooms
Dale City Accessible ApartmentsDale City Apartments with Balconies
Dale City Cheap PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MD
Ashburn, VAWheaton, MDFredericksburg, VAHerndon, VALeesburg, VATysons Corner, VASudley, VANorth Springfield, VARose Hill, VAFloris, VASouth Riding, VABrookmont, MD
Bull Run, VAAccokeek, MDStone Ridge, VAPimmit Hills, VAGreat Falls, VATravilah, MDLake Barcroft, VAFranklin Farm, VAFriendship Heights Village, MDFairfax Station, VABensville, MDKings Park West, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia