All apartments in Dale City
Find more places like 13503 PRINCEDALE DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dale City, VA
/
13503 PRINCEDALE DRIVE
Last updated March 30 2019 at 5:33 PM

13503 PRINCEDALE DRIVE

13503 Princedale Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dale City
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

13503 Princedale Drive, Dale City, VA 22193
Ridgedale

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
2 lvl raised rambler 3BR, 2.5BA. Upper lvl 3 BR carpeted, 2 full baths. Lower lvl LR opens to big deck, kitchen, DR and half bath. Walk to bus stop. Available immediately. Big fenced yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13503 PRINCEDALE DRIVE have any available units?
13503 PRINCEDALE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dale City, VA.
Is 13503 PRINCEDALE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
13503 PRINCEDALE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13503 PRINCEDALE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 13503 PRINCEDALE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dale City.
Does 13503 PRINCEDALE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 13503 PRINCEDALE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 13503 PRINCEDALE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13503 PRINCEDALE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13503 PRINCEDALE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 13503 PRINCEDALE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 13503 PRINCEDALE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 13503 PRINCEDALE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 13503 PRINCEDALE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 13503 PRINCEDALE DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13503 PRINCEDALE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 13503 PRINCEDALE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Dale City 1 BedroomsDale City 2 Bedrooms
Dale City Apartments with Hardwood FloorsDale City Apartments with Parking
Dale City Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDFredericksburg, VAHerndon, VALeesburg, VATysons Corner, VAChantilly, VANorth Kensington, MDFranconia, VA
Accokeek, MDBrambleton, VASeven Corners, VABensville, MDWolf Trap, VAStone Ridge, VAClinton, MDNeabsco, VADranesville, VALowes Island, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia