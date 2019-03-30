Rent Calculator
All apartments in Dale City
Find more places like 13503 PRINCEDALE DRIVE.
13503 PRINCEDALE DRIVE
Last updated March 30 2019 at 5:33 PM
13503 PRINCEDALE DRIVE
13503 Princedale Drive
·
No Longer Available
13503 Princedale Drive, Dale City, VA 22193
Ridgedale
Amenities
patio / balcony
parking
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
2 lvl raised rambler 3BR, 2.5BA. Upper lvl 3 BR carpeted, 2 full baths. Lower lvl LR opens to big deck, kitchen, DR and half bath. Walk to bus stop. Available immediately. Big fenced yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13503 PRINCEDALE DRIVE have any available units?
13503 PRINCEDALE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dale City, VA
.
Is 13503 PRINCEDALE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
13503 PRINCEDALE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13503 PRINCEDALE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 13503 PRINCEDALE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dale City
.
Does 13503 PRINCEDALE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 13503 PRINCEDALE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 13503 PRINCEDALE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13503 PRINCEDALE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13503 PRINCEDALE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 13503 PRINCEDALE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 13503 PRINCEDALE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 13503 PRINCEDALE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 13503 PRINCEDALE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 13503 PRINCEDALE DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13503 PRINCEDALE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 13503 PRINCEDALE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
