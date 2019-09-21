All apartments in Dale City
Last updated September 21 2019 at 12:09 AM

13348 DELANEY ROAD

13348 Delaney Road · No Longer Available
Location

13348 Delaney Road, Dale City, VA 22193
Kirkdale

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
fireplace
Nicely updated bright single family home, corner lot with large flat backyard. Open Basement with 2 bedrooms, full bath and fireplace. Good sized deck.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13348 DELANEY ROAD have any available units?
13348 DELANEY ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dale City, VA.
Is 13348 DELANEY ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
13348 DELANEY ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13348 DELANEY ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 13348 DELANEY ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dale City.
Does 13348 DELANEY ROAD offer parking?
No, 13348 DELANEY ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 13348 DELANEY ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13348 DELANEY ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13348 DELANEY ROAD have a pool?
No, 13348 DELANEY ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 13348 DELANEY ROAD have accessible units?
No, 13348 DELANEY ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 13348 DELANEY ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 13348 DELANEY ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13348 DELANEY ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 13348 DELANEY ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
