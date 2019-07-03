Rent Calculator
13142 QUANN LANE
13142 Quann Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
13142 Quann Lane, Dale City, VA 22193
Queensdale
Amenities
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
NICE 3 LEVEL TOWNHOUSE . UPDATED. 3 BEDROOMS WITH 2 FULL BATH AND 2 HALF BATH. FULLY FINISHED BASEMENT WITH ADDITIONAL ROOM. FENCED BACKYARD READY FOR MOVE IN. No pets
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13142 QUANN LANE have any available units?
13142 QUANN LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dale City, VA
.
Is 13142 QUANN LANE currently offering any rent specials?
13142 QUANN LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13142 QUANN LANE pet-friendly?
No, 13142 QUANN LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dale City
.
Does 13142 QUANN LANE offer parking?
No, 13142 QUANN LANE does not offer parking.
Does 13142 QUANN LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13142 QUANN LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13142 QUANN LANE have a pool?
No, 13142 QUANN LANE does not have a pool.
Does 13142 QUANN LANE have accessible units?
No, 13142 QUANN LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 13142 QUANN LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 13142 QUANN LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13142 QUANN LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 13142 QUANN LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
