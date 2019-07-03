All apartments in Dale City
Find more places like 13142 QUANN LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dale City, VA
/
13142 QUANN LANE
Last updated July 3 2019 at 1:49 AM

13142 QUANN LANE

13142 Quann Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dale City
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

13142 Quann Lane, Dale City, VA 22193
Queensdale

Amenities

recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
NICE 3 LEVEL TOWNHOUSE . UPDATED. 3 BEDROOMS WITH 2 FULL BATH AND 2 HALF BATH. FULLY FINISHED BASEMENT WITH ADDITIONAL ROOM. FENCED BACKYARD READY FOR MOVE IN. No pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13142 QUANN LANE have any available units?
13142 QUANN LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dale City, VA.
Is 13142 QUANN LANE currently offering any rent specials?
13142 QUANN LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13142 QUANN LANE pet-friendly?
No, 13142 QUANN LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dale City.
Does 13142 QUANN LANE offer parking?
No, 13142 QUANN LANE does not offer parking.
Does 13142 QUANN LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13142 QUANN LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13142 QUANN LANE have a pool?
No, 13142 QUANN LANE does not have a pool.
Does 13142 QUANN LANE have accessible units?
No, 13142 QUANN LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 13142 QUANN LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 13142 QUANN LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13142 QUANN LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 13142 QUANN LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Dale City 1 Bedroom ApartmentsDale City 2 Bedroom Apartments
Dale City Accessible ApartmentsDale City Apartments with Balconies
Dale City Cheap ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MD
Ashburn, VAWheaton, MDFredericksburg, VAHerndon, VALeesburg, VATysons Corner, VASudley, VANorth Springfield, VARose Hill, VAFloris, VASouth Riding, VABrookmont, MD
Bull Run, VAAccokeek, MDStone Ridge, VAPimmit Hills, VAGreat Falls, VATravilah, MDLake Barcroft, VAFranklin Farm, VAFriendship Heights Village, MDFairfax Station, VABensville, MDKings Park West, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia