Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13081 QUALLS LANE

13081 Qualls Ln · No Longer Available
Location

13081 Qualls Ln, Dale City, VA 22193
Queensdale

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
Luxury Estate Home with corner almost 1/2 acre lot. 5000SF finish area including basement. Granite gourmet kit. Sun room looking out to the huge back yard. Stunning crystal chandelier convey. Hardwood floor. Master bedroom with sitting area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13081 QUALLS LANE have any available units?
13081 QUALLS LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dale City, VA.
What amenities does 13081 QUALLS LANE have?
Some of 13081 QUALLS LANE's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13081 QUALLS LANE currently offering any rent specials?
13081 QUALLS LANE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13081 QUALLS LANE pet-friendly?
No, 13081 QUALLS LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dale City.
Does 13081 QUALLS LANE offer parking?
Yes, 13081 QUALLS LANE does offer parking.
Does 13081 QUALLS LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13081 QUALLS LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13081 QUALLS LANE have a pool?
No, 13081 QUALLS LANE does not have a pool.
Does 13081 QUALLS LANE have accessible units?
No, 13081 QUALLS LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 13081 QUALLS LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 13081 QUALLS LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13081 QUALLS LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 13081 QUALLS LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
