Last updated December 17 2019 at 7:10 PM

13047 Tadmore Ct

13047 Tadmore Court · No Longer Available
Location

13047 Tadmore Court, Dale City, VA 22193
Trentdale

Amenities

patio / balcony
fire pit
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
fire pit
bbq/grill
Professionally managed. Beautiful home in a cul de sac with a large backyard in a convenient location. Bright kitchen with breakfast bar overlooking the spacious family room boasting 4 beds and 3.5 baths spanning over 3568 sq.ft. In-Law suite in the basement. A must see! No W/D included.
This home is located on a large Cul-de-sac. It has an large, fully fenced Backyard, It has a Nice Patio for afternoon BBQ's. Fire pit area and large shed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13047 Tadmore Ct have any available units?
13047 Tadmore Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dale City, VA.
Is 13047 Tadmore Ct currently offering any rent specials?
13047 Tadmore Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13047 Tadmore Ct pet-friendly?
No, 13047 Tadmore Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dale City.
Does 13047 Tadmore Ct offer parking?
No, 13047 Tadmore Ct does not offer parking.
Does 13047 Tadmore Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13047 Tadmore Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13047 Tadmore Ct have a pool?
No, 13047 Tadmore Ct does not have a pool.
Does 13047 Tadmore Ct have accessible units?
No, 13047 Tadmore Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 13047 Tadmore Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 13047 Tadmore Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13047 Tadmore Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 13047 Tadmore Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

