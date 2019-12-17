13047 Tadmore Ct

Amenities

patio / balcony fire pit bbq/grill

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities fire pit bbq/grill

Professionally managed. Beautiful home in a cul de sac with a large backyard in a convenient location. Bright kitchen with breakfast bar overlooking the spacious family room boasting 4 beds and 3.5 baths spanning over 3568 sq.ft. In-Law suite in the basement. A must see! No W/D included.

This home is located on a large Cul-de-sac. It has an large, fully fenced Backyard, It has a Nice Patio for afternoon BBQ's. Fire pit area and large shed



For more photos and other homes please go to https://buff.ly/2pz9N6y