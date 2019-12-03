BEAUTIFULL TWO MASTER BEDROOMS TH WITH VAULTED CEILING, LARGE LIVING/DINING ROOM COMBINATION, COZY KITCHEN WITH UPGRADED APPLIANCES AND A SLIDING DOOR TO A DECK. FULL FINISHED BASEMENT WITH REC ROOM, GAME ROOM AND FULL BATH
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12964 TERMINAL WAY have any available units?
12964 TERMINAL WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dale City, VA.
What amenities does 12964 TERMINAL WAY have?
Some of 12964 TERMINAL WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12964 TERMINAL WAY currently offering any rent specials?
12964 TERMINAL WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.