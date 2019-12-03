All apartments in Dale City
Home
/
Dale City, VA
/
12964 TERMINAL WAY
Last updated December 3 2019 at 1:37 AM

12964 TERMINAL WAY

12964 Terminal Way · No Longer Available
Location

12964 Terminal Way, Dale City, VA 22193
Trentdale

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
game room
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
BEAUTIFULL TWO MASTER BEDROOMS TH WITH VAULTED CEILING, LARGE LIVING/DINING ROOM COMBINATION, COZY KITCHEN WITH UPGRADED APPLIANCES AND A SLIDING DOOR TO A DECK. FULL FINISHED BASEMENT WITH REC ROOM, GAME ROOM AND FULL BATH

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12964 TERMINAL WAY have any available units?
12964 TERMINAL WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dale City, VA.
What amenities does 12964 TERMINAL WAY have?
Some of 12964 TERMINAL WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12964 TERMINAL WAY currently offering any rent specials?
12964 TERMINAL WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12964 TERMINAL WAY pet-friendly?
No, 12964 TERMINAL WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dale City.
Does 12964 TERMINAL WAY offer parking?
No, 12964 TERMINAL WAY does not offer parking.
Does 12964 TERMINAL WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12964 TERMINAL WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12964 TERMINAL WAY have a pool?
No, 12964 TERMINAL WAY does not have a pool.
Does 12964 TERMINAL WAY have accessible units?
No, 12964 TERMINAL WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 12964 TERMINAL WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12964 TERMINAL WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 12964 TERMINAL WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 12964 TERMINAL WAY does not have units with air conditioning.

