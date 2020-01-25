All apartments in Dale City
12917 KIDWELL DRIVE
Last updated January 25 2020 at 1:03 PM

12917 KIDWELL DRIVE

12917 Kidwell Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12917 Kidwell Drive, Dale City, VA 22193
Kerrydale

Amenities

ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
Please read agent remarks.........~..Single family home 3 bdrms 2 full bath, Over size yard with large storage. Near all Potomac mills malls, Route 95, Ft Belvoir, Quantico. No vouchers at this time.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12917 KIDWELL DRIVE have any available units?
12917 KIDWELL DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dale City, VA.
Is 12917 KIDWELL DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
12917 KIDWELL DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12917 KIDWELL DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 12917 KIDWELL DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dale City.
Does 12917 KIDWELL DRIVE offer parking?
No, 12917 KIDWELL DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 12917 KIDWELL DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12917 KIDWELL DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12917 KIDWELL DRIVE have a pool?
No, 12917 KIDWELL DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 12917 KIDWELL DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 12917 KIDWELL DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 12917 KIDWELL DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 12917 KIDWELL DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12917 KIDWELL DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12917 KIDWELL DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

