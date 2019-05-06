Rent Calculator
Last updated May 6 2019 at 7:33 AM
1 of 30
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
12025 Tango Ln
12025 Tango Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
12025 Tango Lane, Dale City, VA 22193
Trentdale
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Nice 3 bedroom 3.5 bathroom house in Woodbridge. Features hardwood floors on the main level, 3 large bedrooms, rec. room, huge deck and fully fenced private back yard, 1 car garage, large shed.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12025 Tango Ln have any available units?
12025 Tango Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dale City, VA
.
What amenities does 12025 Tango Ln have?
Some of 12025 Tango Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 12025 Tango Ln currently offering any rent specials?
12025 Tango Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12025 Tango Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 12025 Tango Ln is pet friendly.
Does 12025 Tango Ln offer parking?
Yes, 12025 Tango Ln offers parking.
Does 12025 Tango Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12025 Tango Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12025 Tango Ln have a pool?
No, 12025 Tango Ln does not have a pool.
Does 12025 Tango Ln have accessible units?
No, 12025 Tango Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 12025 Tango Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12025 Tango Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 12025 Tango Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12025 Tango Ln has units with air conditioning.
