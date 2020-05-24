All apartments in Crosspointe
Find more places like 8505 CENTURY OAK COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Crosspointe, VA
/
8505 CENTURY OAK COURT
Last updated May 24 2020 at 5:54 AM

8505 CENTURY OAK COURT

8505 Century Oak Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

8505 Century Oak Court, Crosspointe, VA 22039

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Lovely Brick Front Colonial on a cul-de-sac lot moments to the Parkway. & shopping. Large country kit w island opens to family rm w fpl & out to deck. Master retreat w luxury bath & huge walk-in closet! LL w rec rm area and den(or 5th bdrm). Great neighborhood too!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8505 CENTURY OAK COURT have any available units?
8505 CENTURY OAK COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crosspointe, VA.
What amenities does 8505 CENTURY OAK COURT have?
Some of 8505 CENTURY OAK COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8505 CENTURY OAK COURT currently offering any rent specials?
8505 CENTURY OAK COURT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8505 CENTURY OAK COURT pet-friendly?
No, 8505 CENTURY OAK COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Crosspointe.
Does 8505 CENTURY OAK COURT offer parking?
No, 8505 CENTURY OAK COURT does not offer parking.
Does 8505 CENTURY OAK COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8505 CENTURY OAK COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8505 CENTURY OAK COURT have a pool?
No, 8505 CENTURY OAK COURT does not have a pool.
Does 8505 CENTURY OAK COURT have accessible units?
No, 8505 CENTURY OAK COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 8505 CENTURY OAK COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8505 CENTURY OAK COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 8505 CENTURY OAK COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 8505 CENTURY OAK COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MD
Ashburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VALake Ridge, VALaurel Hill, VANewington Forest, VALorton, VABurke, VAWest Springfield, VA
Newington, VASpringfield, VADale City, VAWoodbridge, VABurke Centre, VAMarumsco, VACounty Center, VAKings Park, VAKings Park West, VAFranconia, VANeabsco, VAMontclair, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University