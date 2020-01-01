8288 TABOR LANE

Amenities

Luxury three level colonial over 5,000 SF living space. Grand 2 story family room, 2 story foyer, beautifully updated kitchen with exotic granite, glazed cabinetry and stainless appliances! Large home office, finished walkout basement with rec room, separate media room, 5th bedroom, full bath & lots of storage. Spectacular master bedroom suite with large sitting room, oversized walk-in closet & remodeled master bath! Over-sized deck and patio back to trees. Located in quiet cul de sac. Photos were token when it was vacant.