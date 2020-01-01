All apartments in Crosspointe
Last updated January 1 2020 at 2:18 PM

8288 TABOR LANE

8288 Tabor Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

8288 Tabor Lane, Crosspointe, VA 22039

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
media room
Luxury three level colonial over 5,000 SF living space. Grand 2 story family room, 2 story foyer, beautifully updated kitchen with exotic granite, glazed cabinetry and stainless appliances! Large home office, finished walkout basement with rec room, separate media room, 5th bedroom, full bath & lots of storage. Spectacular master bedroom suite with large sitting room, oversized walk-in closet & remodeled master bath! Over-sized deck and patio back to trees. Located in quiet cul de sac. Photos were token when it was vacant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8288 TABOR LANE have any available units?
8288 TABOR LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crosspointe, VA.
What amenities does 8288 TABOR LANE have?
Some of 8288 TABOR LANE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8288 TABOR LANE currently offering any rent specials?
8288 TABOR LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8288 TABOR LANE pet-friendly?
No, 8288 TABOR LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Crosspointe.
Does 8288 TABOR LANE offer parking?
No, 8288 TABOR LANE does not offer parking.
Does 8288 TABOR LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8288 TABOR LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8288 TABOR LANE have a pool?
No, 8288 TABOR LANE does not have a pool.
Does 8288 TABOR LANE have accessible units?
No, 8288 TABOR LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 8288 TABOR LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 8288 TABOR LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8288 TABOR LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8288 TABOR LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
