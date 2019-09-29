Rent Calculator
Countryside, VA
/
24 BENTON COURT
Last updated September 29 2019 at 2:55 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
24 BENTON COURT
24 Benton Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
24 Benton Court, Countryside, VA 20165
Countryside
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
ceiling fan
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Lovely 2 bedroom - 1 1/2 bath available. Great location. Near pool, shops and grocery store. Please allow one hour before showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 24 BENTON COURT have any available units?
24 BENTON COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Countryside, VA
.
What amenities does 24 BENTON COURT have?
Some of 24 BENTON COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 24 BENTON COURT currently offering any rent specials?
24 BENTON COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24 BENTON COURT pet-friendly?
No, 24 BENTON COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Countryside
.
Does 24 BENTON COURT offer parking?
No, 24 BENTON COURT does not offer parking.
Does 24 BENTON COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 24 BENTON COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 24 BENTON COURT have a pool?
Yes, 24 BENTON COURT has a pool.
Does 24 BENTON COURT have accessible units?
No, 24 BENTON COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 24 BENTON COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24 BENTON COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 24 BENTON COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 24 BENTON COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
