Countryside, VA
13 PALMER CT
Last updated August 28 2019 at 7:48 PM

13 PALMER CT

13 Palmer Court · No Longer Available
Location

13 Palmer Court, Countryside, VA 20165
Countryside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
Magnificent Two BR End Unit Town House. Ready To move in. Hardwood Floors, Granite Counter tops, stone Patio. Totally Remodeled.No Pet & No Smoking. Freshly painted. Agent/Owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13 PALMER CT have any available units?
13 PALMER CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Countryside, VA.
What amenities does 13 PALMER CT have?
Some of 13 PALMER CT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13 PALMER CT currently offering any rent specials?
13 PALMER CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13 PALMER CT pet-friendly?
No, 13 PALMER CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Countryside.
Does 13 PALMER CT offer parking?
Yes, 13 PALMER CT offers parking.
Does 13 PALMER CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13 PALMER CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13 PALMER CT have a pool?
No, 13 PALMER CT does not have a pool.
Does 13 PALMER CT have accessible units?
No, 13 PALMER CT does not have accessible units.
Does 13 PALMER CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13 PALMER CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 13 PALMER CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 13 PALMER CT does not have units with air conditioning.
