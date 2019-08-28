Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Countryside
Find more places like 13 PALMER CT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Countryside, VA
/
13 PALMER CT
Last updated August 28 2019 at 7:48 PM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
13 PALMER CT
13 Palmer Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
13 Palmer Court, Countryside, VA 20165
Countryside
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Magnificent Two BR End Unit Town House. Ready To move in. Hardwood Floors, Granite Counter tops, stone Patio. Totally Remodeled.No Pet & No Smoking. Freshly painted. Agent/Owner.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13 PALMER CT have any available units?
13 PALMER CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Countryside, VA
.
What amenities does 13 PALMER CT have?
Some of 13 PALMER CT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 13 PALMER CT currently offering any rent specials?
13 PALMER CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13 PALMER CT pet-friendly?
No, 13 PALMER CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Countryside
.
Does 13 PALMER CT offer parking?
Yes, 13 PALMER CT offers parking.
Does 13 PALMER CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13 PALMER CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13 PALMER CT have a pool?
No, 13 PALMER CT does not have a pool.
Does 13 PALMER CT have accessible units?
No, 13 PALMER CT does not have accessible units.
Does 13 PALMER CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13 PALMER CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 13 PALMER CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 13 PALMER CT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Anne Arundel County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Arlington, VA
Alexandria, VA
Silver Spring, MD
Rockville, MD
Germantown, MD
Frederick, MD
Bethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MD
Reston, VA
North Bethesda, MD
Manassas, VA
Centreville, VA
Fairfax, VA
Ashburn, VA
Wheaton, MD
Herndon, VA
Leesburg, VA
Dulles Town Center, VA
Cascades, VA
Sugarland Run, VA
Sterling, VA
Dranesville, VA
Great Falls, VA
Lowes Island, VA
Lansdowne, VA
Belmont, VA
Broadlands, VA
McNair, VA
Loudoun Valley Estates, VA
Brambleton, VA
Floris, VA
Franklin Farm, VA
Wolf Trap, VA
Travilah, MD
South Riding, VA
Apartments Near Colleges
Hood College
Marymount University
American University
Catholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia