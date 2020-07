Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking media room

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking media room

2 Bed, 2 bath 1st floor condo - will be painted and have new flooring before lease commences. Great location - close to shops, restaurants and movie theaters. A small pet will be considered, with a pet rent. Small fenced in patio. One assigned parking space and plenty of free parking. Property available from May 1st 2020.