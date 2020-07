Amenities

Unit Amenities range refrigerator w/d hookup air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry ceiling fan microwave oven recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments internet access

Branders Bridge offers large, newly renovated, 2-story, townhomes! Each home is equipped with all new appliances, new heating and cooling system, and new front loaded washer and dryer! Our spacious bedrooms include a ceiling fan, just one of many reasons our residents choose Branders Bridge. We’re convenient to I-95, Fort Lee, Temple Avenue and Virginia State University. Make an appointment to view our large homes today! d affordability.