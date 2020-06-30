All apartments in Chesterfield County
The Vue At Westchester Commons
The Vue At Westchester Commons

400 Perimeter Drive · (205) 843-4674
Rent Special
Get $500 Off Your First Month's Rent! Contact us for details.

Location

400 Perimeter Drive, Chesterfield County, VA 23113

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 2308 · Avail. Aug 3

$1,330

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 642 sqft

Unit 2316 · Avail. Aug 3

$1,330

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 642 sqft

Unit 2314 · Avail. Aug 3

$1,330

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 642 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2220 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,660

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 934 sqft

Unit 2322 · Avail. Aug 3

$1,660

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 934 sqft

Unit 2222 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,660

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 934 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Vue At Westchester Commons.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
cable included
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
bathtub
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
internet access
cc payments
dog park
e-payments
lobby
online portal
You’ll love all our Midlothian, Virginia, community has to offer. Consider your new apartment a relaxing oasis amid the hustle and bustle of Westchester Commons.

Your spacious one or two bedroom apartment offers all the elegant features you’re looking for in a new home, including high ceilings, wood-style flooring, and walk-in closets. You’ll especially appreciate the look and feel of your upscale kitchen with energy-efficient stainless-steel appliances, polished granite countertops, and sophisticated custom cabinetry.

Our community spaces are a warm, inviting extension of your home, where you can relax by the pool, sneak in a quick workout in our sleek, modern fitness center, or put your feet up and enjoy the company of friendly neighbors at our resident clubhouse or sky lounge. Our onsite management team is always here to help, ready to welcome you and your furry friend with open arms.

Take a look at our list of features and amenities to learn more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
limit: 2
restrictions: Visit or contact our marketing center today to find out more about our pet policy.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Vue At Westchester Commons have any available units?
The Vue At Westchester Commons has 115 units available starting at $1,330 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Vue At Westchester Commons have?
Some of The Vue At Westchester Commons's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Vue At Westchester Commons currently offering any rent specials?
The Vue At Westchester Commons is offering the following rent specials: Get $500 Off Your First Month's Rent! Contact us for details.
Is The Vue At Westchester Commons pet-friendly?
Yes, The Vue At Westchester Commons is pet friendly.
Does The Vue At Westchester Commons offer parking?
Yes, The Vue At Westchester Commons offers parking.
Does The Vue At Westchester Commons have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Vue At Westchester Commons offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Vue At Westchester Commons have a pool?
Yes, The Vue At Westchester Commons has a pool.
Does The Vue At Westchester Commons have accessible units?
Yes, The Vue At Westchester Commons has accessible units.
Does The Vue At Westchester Commons have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Vue At Westchester Commons has units with dishwashers.
Does The Vue At Westchester Commons have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Vue At Westchester Commons has units with air conditioning.
