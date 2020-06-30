The Vue At Westchester Commons

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning cable included ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel bathtub oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center clubhouse elevator gym parking pool internet access cc payments dog park e-payments lobby online portal

You’ll love all our Midlothian, Virginia, community has to offer. Consider your new apartment a relaxing oasis amid the hustle and bustle of Westchester Commons.



Your spacious one or two bedroom apartment offers all the elegant features you’re looking for in a new home, including high ceilings, wood-style flooring, and walk-in closets. You’ll especially appreciate the look and feel of your upscale kitchen with energy-efficient stainless-steel appliances, polished granite countertops, and sophisticated custom cabinetry.



Our community spaces are a warm, inviting extension of your home, where you can relax by the pool, sneak in a quick workout in our sleek, modern fitness center, or put your feet up and enjoy the company of friendly neighbors at our resident clubhouse or sky lounge. Our onsite management team is always here to help, ready to welcome you and your furry friend with open arms.



Take a look at our list of features and amenities to learn more.