501 Greyshire Drive Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous 4 Bed, 2.5 Bath Transitional Style Home in Chester - 501 Greyshire Drive is a gorgeous two story Transitional style home located in the Montclair community at Southbend in the heart of Chesterfield County. This 2486 square foot home features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, a formal dining room, a formal living room with a gas fireplace that peeks through to the spacious family room, and an eat-in kitchen with a range, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, pantry and center island. A dramatic two story foyer will greet guests entering from the full covered front porch and the huge two tiered rear deck is perfect for relaxing or entertaining. The beautiful master suite is complimented by a magnificent spa like bathroom with a large tub, double vanity, walk-in closet and separate shower. Other amenities include a lovely blend of hardwood floors and carpeting, an attached 2-car garage, oversized closets, optional security system, and additional attic storage. The backyard comes complete with a large storage shed. This home utilizes economical dual zoned gas heat and heat pump with central air conditioning for year round comfort. It is located in the Elizabeth Scott Elementary, Elizabeth Davis Middle and Thomas Dale High school districts. We encourage you to drive by before contacting us to see the inside.



Total security deposit may be equal to one month or two months rent. Please call our office for details.



