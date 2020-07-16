All apartments in Chesterfield County
Chesterfield County, VA
501 Greyshire Drive
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:59 PM

501 Greyshire Drive

501 Greyshire Drive · (804) 794-2850
Location

501 Greyshire Drive, Chesterfield County, VA 23836

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 501 Greyshire Drive · Avail. Aug 1

$1,825

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2486 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
hot tub
501 Greyshire Drive Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous 4 Bed, 2.5 Bath Transitional Style Home in Chester - 501 Greyshire Drive is a gorgeous two story Transitional style home located in the Montclair community at Southbend in the heart of Chesterfield County. This 2486 square foot home features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, a formal dining room, a formal living room with a gas fireplace that peeks through to the spacious family room, and an eat-in kitchen with a range, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, pantry and center island. A dramatic two story foyer will greet guests entering from the full covered front porch and the huge two tiered rear deck is perfect for relaxing or entertaining. The beautiful master suite is complimented by a magnificent spa like bathroom with a large tub, double vanity, walk-in closet and separate shower. Other amenities include a lovely blend of hardwood floors and carpeting, an attached 2-car garage, oversized closets, optional security system, and additional attic storage. The backyard comes complete with a large storage shed. This home utilizes economical dual zoned gas heat and heat pump with central air conditioning for year round comfort. It is located in the Elizabeth Scott Elementary, Elizabeth Davis Middle and Thomas Dale High school districts. We encourage you to drive by before contacting us to see the inside.

Total security deposit may be equal to one month or two months rent. Please call our office for details.

(RLNE5132490)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 501 Greyshire Drive have any available units?
501 Greyshire Drive has a unit available for $1,825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 501 Greyshire Drive have?
Some of 501 Greyshire Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 501 Greyshire Drive currently offering any rent specials?
501 Greyshire Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 501 Greyshire Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 501 Greyshire Drive is pet friendly.
Does 501 Greyshire Drive offer parking?
Yes, 501 Greyshire Drive offers parking.
Does 501 Greyshire Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 501 Greyshire Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 501 Greyshire Drive have a pool?
No, 501 Greyshire Drive does not have a pool.
Does 501 Greyshire Drive have accessible units?
No, 501 Greyshire Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 501 Greyshire Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 501 Greyshire Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 501 Greyshire Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 501 Greyshire Drive has units with air conditioning.
