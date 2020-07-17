16100 Hampton Summit Drive

Amenities

Great Home in Hampton Park - Looking for First Floor Living? Two Main Level BR's! MAIN LEVEL MASTER SUITE w/Hardwood Floors, Walk-In closet & Private Bath, Additional Main Level Light Filled BR w/Walk-In Closet & access to Full Hall Bath. 2 Additional Second Level Bedrooms are Roomy & share a Full Bath w/Double Vanity. Fully Equipped Granite Kitchen w/Tile Backsplash, Stainless Steel Appliances w/Gas Cooking, Tons of Cabinets & Pantry. Breakfast Nook w/Bay Window opens to the Family Room w/Gas Fireplace & exit to Screened Porch overlooking the Large Fenced Backyard. Formal Living & Dining Rooms w/Hardwood Floors & all the Mouldings. 2 Car Garage, Walk-In Attic Storage, Main Level Laundry Room, Full Irrigation & Freshly Painted Interior. Owner pays HOA Fees includes 2 Pools, Walking/Hiking Trails, Mini Golf, Multiple Fishing Ponds, Basketball, Multi Use Court, Sports Field and much more! Minimum 1 year lease, pets considered on a case by case basis with additional deposit, renters insurance required, security deposit equals one months rent, rental application/credit fee $75 per adult on lease, good credit and rental/mortgage & employment history required. Interior Pictures coming