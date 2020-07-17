All apartments in Chesterfield County
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:41 PM

16100 Hampton Summit Drive

16100 Hampton Summit Drive · (804) 639-1900
Location

16100 Hampton Summit Drive, Chesterfield County, VA 23832

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,895

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 2109 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Great Home in Hampton Park - Looking for First Floor Living? Two Main Level BR's! MAIN LEVEL MASTER SUITE w/Hardwood Floors, Walk-In closet & Private Bath, Additional Main Level Light Filled BR w/Walk-In Closet & access to Full Hall Bath. 2 Additional Second Level Bedrooms are Roomy & share a Full Bath w/Double Vanity. Fully Equipped Granite Kitchen w/Tile Backsplash, Stainless Steel Appliances w/Gas Cooking, Tons of Cabinets & Pantry. Breakfast Nook w/Bay Window opens to the Family Room w/Gas Fireplace & exit to Screened Porch overlooking the Large Fenced Backyard. Formal Living & Dining Rooms w/Hardwood Floors & all the Mouldings. 2 Car Garage, Walk-In Attic Storage, Main Level Laundry Room, Full Irrigation & Freshly Painted Interior. Owner pays HOA Fees includes 2 Pools, Walking/Hiking Trails, Mini Golf, Multiple Fishing Ponds, Basketball, Multi Use Court, Sports Field and much more! Minimum 1 year lease, pets considered on a case by case basis with additional deposit, renters insurance required, security deposit equals one months rent, rental application/credit fee $75 per adult on lease, good credit and rental/mortgage & employment history required. Interior Pictures coming

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16100 Hampton Summit Drive have any available units?
16100 Hampton Summit Drive has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 16100 Hampton Summit Drive have?
Some of 16100 Hampton Summit Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16100 Hampton Summit Drive currently offering any rent specials?
16100 Hampton Summit Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16100 Hampton Summit Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 16100 Hampton Summit Drive is pet friendly.
Does 16100 Hampton Summit Drive offer parking?
Yes, 16100 Hampton Summit Drive offers parking.
Does 16100 Hampton Summit Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16100 Hampton Summit Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16100 Hampton Summit Drive have a pool?
Yes, 16100 Hampton Summit Drive has a pool.
Does 16100 Hampton Summit Drive have accessible units?
No, 16100 Hampton Summit Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 16100 Hampton Summit Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16100 Hampton Summit Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 16100 Hampton Summit Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 16100 Hampton Summit Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
