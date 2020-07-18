All apartments in Chesterfield County
14631 Grand Forest Terrace
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

14631 Grand Forest Terrace

14631 Grand Forest Terrace · (804) 744-3045
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

14631 Grand Forest Terrace, Chesterfield County, VA 23834

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 14631 Grand Forest Terrace · Avail. Sep 15

$2,250

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 3716 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
14631 Grand Forest Terrace Available 09/15/20 Wonderful Home in Chesterfield Very Convenient to I95, I295 and Fort Lee! - This 3700+ square foot, 5-bedroom home in southern Chesterfield is very convenient to I-95, I-295, and Fort Lee. This home includes many wonderful features such as 9' ceilings, a large kitchen with an attached morning room, formal rooms and a large family room with a gas fireplace. There is a 1st-floor bedroom with a full bathroom. The upstairs master suite features a huge walk-in closet and bath. There are three additional bedrooms and a large recreation room with a walk-in closet. The 3rd floor is finished off for use as either an exercise room, private home office or for entertaining. Neighborhood has a pool and clubhouse which tenants may join. Schools are: Marguerite Christina Elementary, Elizabeth Davis Middle, and Thomas Dale High.

Pets are subject to the owner's approval.- Pet rent will be applicable.

Must have 650 or higher credit score, income of 3 times the monthly rent or higher, good rental history. A $50 lease processing fee applied if approved.

Listing Agent: E.A.Williams Property Management, 3005 East Boundary Terrace, Suite WM, Midlothian, VA 23112. 804-744-3045. EHO

(RLNE5902957)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14631 Grand Forest Terrace have any available units?
14631 Grand Forest Terrace has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14631 Grand Forest Terrace have?
Some of 14631 Grand Forest Terrace's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14631 Grand Forest Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
14631 Grand Forest Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14631 Grand Forest Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 14631 Grand Forest Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 14631 Grand Forest Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 14631 Grand Forest Terrace offers parking.
Does 14631 Grand Forest Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14631 Grand Forest Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14631 Grand Forest Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 14631 Grand Forest Terrace has a pool.
Does 14631 Grand Forest Terrace have accessible units?
No, 14631 Grand Forest Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 14631 Grand Forest Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14631 Grand Forest Terrace has units with dishwashers.
Does 14631 Grand Forest Terrace have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14631 Grand Forest Terrace has units with air conditioning.
