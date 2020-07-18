Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool garage

14631 Grand Forest Terrace Available 09/15/20 Wonderful Home in Chesterfield Very Convenient to I95, I295 and Fort Lee! - This 3700+ square foot, 5-bedroom home in southern Chesterfield is very convenient to I-95, I-295, and Fort Lee. This home includes many wonderful features such as 9' ceilings, a large kitchen with an attached morning room, formal rooms and a large family room with a gas fireplace. There is a 1st-floor bedroom with a full bathroom. The upstairs master suite features a huge walk-in closet and bath. There are three additional bedrooms and a large recreation room with a walk-in closet. The 3rd floor is finished off for use as either an exercise room, private home office or for entertaining. Neighborhood has a pool and clubhouse which tenants may join. Schools are: Marguerite Christina Elementary, Elizabeth Davis Middle, and Thomas Dale High.



Pets are subject to the owner's approval.- Pet rent will be applicable.



Must have 650 or higher credit score, income of 3 times the monthly rent or higher, good rental history. A $50 lease processing fee applied if approved.



Listing Agent: E.A.Williams Property Management, 3005 East Boundary Terrace, Suite WM, Midlothian, VA 23112. 804-744-3045. EHO



(RLNE5902957)