Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher parking air conditioning ceiling fan playground

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking on-site laundry playground

Style, comfort, and convenience intertwine seamlessly at Landmark Apartments. Our beautifully landscaped grounds host some of the finest apartments Chesapeake, VA, has available. With a variety of spacious open floor plans, modern amenities, and newly added renovations, youre sure to find Landmark to be the ideal home. Living at Landmark, youll be welcomed by a friendly community that is thoughtfully maintained by our experienced staff. We are located near wonderful shopping, entertainment, and a fantastic school district all within a short drive, making our community the ideal place for all lifestyles, from single to family. There is also a pristine walking trail nearby and a playground on the grounds that will enable your entire family to stay active and healthy. Come see what makes Landmark the perfect place to call your home!









MAXIMUM INCOME (GROSS)





1 $33,360





2 $38,100





3 $42,840





4 $47,580





5 $51,420





6 $55,200





7 $59,040