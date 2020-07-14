All apartments in Chesapeake
Landmark Apartments
Landmark Apartments

2900 Fireside Rd · (757) 663-4175
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2900 Fireside Rd, Chesapeake, VA 23324
Indian River

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 days AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2909-B · Avail. Sep 4

$875

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 757 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Landmark Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
on-site laundry
playground
Style, comfort, and convenience intertwine seamlessly at Landmark Apartments. Our beautifully landscaped grounds host some of the finest apartments Chesapeake, VA, has available. With a variety of spacious open floor plans, modern amenities, and newly added renovations, youre sure to find Landmark to be the ideal home. Living at Landmark, youll be welcomed by a friendly community that is thoughtfully maintained by our experienced staff. We are located near wonderful shopping, entertainment, and a fantastic school district all within a short drive, making our community the ideal place for all lifestyles, from single to family. There is also a pristine walking trail nearby and a playground on the grounds that will enable your entire family to stay active and healthy. Come see what makes Landmark the perfect place to call your home!




MAXIMUM INCOME (GROSS)


1 $33,360


2 $38,100


3 $42,840


4 $47,580


5 $51,420


6 $55,200


7 $59,040

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Trash
Application Fee: $32 per applicant
Deposit: $175
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Landmark Apartments have any available units?
Landmark Apartments has a unit available for $875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chesapeake, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chesapeake Rent Report.
What amenities does Landmark Apartments have?
Some of Landmark Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Landmark Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Landmark Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Landmark Apartments pet-friendly?
No, Landmark Apartments is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chesapeake.
Does Landmark Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Landmark Apartments offers parking.
Does Landmark Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Landmark Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Landmark Apartments have a pool?
No, Landmark Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Landmark Apartments have accessible units?
No, Landmark Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Landmark Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Landmark Apartments has units with dishwashers.
