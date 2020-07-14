Amenities
Style, comfort, and convenience intertwine seamlessly at Landmark Apartments. Our beautifully landscaped grounds host some of the finest apartments Chesapeake, VA, has available. With a variety of spacious open floor plans, modern amenities, and newly added renovations, youre sure to find Landmark to be the ideal home. Living at Landmark, youll be welcomed by a friendly community that is thoughtfully maintained by our experienced staff. We are located near wonderful shopping, entertainment, and a fantastic school district all within a short drive, making our community the ideal place for all lifestyles, from single to family. There is also a pristine walking trail nearby and a playground on the grounds that will enable your entire family to stay active and healthy. Come see what makes Landmark the perfect place to call your home!
MAXIMUM INCOME (GROSS)
1 $33,360
2 $38,100
3 $42,840
4 $47,580
5 $51,420
6 $55,200
7 $59,040