Lake Village
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:11 AM

Lake Village

Open Now until 5:30pm
908 Lake Village Dr · (757) 367-8763
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

908 Lake Village Dr, Chesapeake, VA 23323
Deep Creek North

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 908-B · Avail. Sep 10

$899

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 925 sqft

Unit 925-B · Avail. Sep 23

$999

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 925 sqft

Unit 900-H · Avail. Sep 10

$999

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 925 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Lake Village.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
on-site laundry
cats allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
bbq/grill
e-payments
guest parking
online portal
package receiving
playground
Welcome home to Lake Village Apartments, located in Chesapeake, Virginia! Stop by Lake Village Apartments today to find the perfect place to call home! We offer relaxing and comfortable two and three bedroom apartments, along with many great amenities including a children's playground, on-site laundry facility, off-street parking, and so much more! If you want to get out and about, you’ll find great dining, shopping, and entertainment options very close by, such as Food Lion, Regal Greenbrier Stadium 13, and Greenbrier Country Club. Lake Village Apartments is also located near several of the area’s top schools and employers, including Deep Creek Elementary, Deep Creek Middle School, Deep Creek High School, United States Postal Service, and ConGlobal Industries. With excellent access to major roads such as Highway 17 and South Military Highway, you can be anywhere in the area in just minutes. Apartment living has never been so convenient! At Lake Village Apartments, cats and dogs are not only welcome, they are considered family. Call or visit Lake Village Apartments today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $35 per adult
Deposit: $99 up to one month's rent
Pets Allowed: dogs, fish
fee: $250 non-refundable fee for 1 pet, $400 for 2 pets
limit: 2
rent: $25-$40 per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply. 80 lbs weight limit.
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Lake Village have any available units?
Lake Village has 3 units available starting at $899 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chesapeake, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chesapeake Rent Report.
What amenities does Lake Village have?
Some of Lake Village's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Lake Village currently offering any rent specials?
Lake Village is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Lake Village pet-friendly?
Yes, Lake Village is pet friendly.
Does Lake Village offer parking?
Yes, Lake Village offers parking.
Does Lake Village have units with washers and dryers?
No, Lake Village does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Lake Village have a pool?
No, Lake Village does not have a pool.
Does Lake Village have accessible units?
Yes, Lake Village has accessible units.
Does Lake Village have units with dishwashers?
No, Lake Village does not have units with dishwashers.
