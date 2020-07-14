Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed accessible parking on-site laundry cats allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 bbq/grill e-payments guest parking online portal package receiving playground

Welcome home to Lake Village Apartments, located in Chesapeake, Virginia! Stop by Lake Village Apartments today to find the perfect place to call home! We offer relaxing and comfortable two and three bedroom apartments, along with many great amenities including a children's playground, on-site laundry facility, off-street parking, and so much more! If you want to get out and about, you’ll find great dining, shopping, and entertainment options very close by, such as Food Lion, Regal Greenbrier Stadium 13, and Greenbrier Country Club. Lake Village Apartments is also located near several of the area’s top schools and employers, including Deep Creek Elementary, Deep Creek Middle School, Deep Creek High School, United States Postal Service, and ConGlobal Industries. With excellent access to major roads such as Highway 17 and South Military Highway, you can be anywhere in the area in just minutes. Apartment living has never been so convenient! At Lake Village Apartments, cats and dogs are not only welcome, they are considered family. Call or visit Lake Village Apartments today!