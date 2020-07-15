All apartments in Chesapeake
Chesapeake, VA
Kingsbridge
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:16 AM

Kingsbridge

13A Johnstown Crescent · (757) 367-8812
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

13A Johnstown Crescent, Chesapeake, VA 23322
Great Bridge

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 28DNK · Avail. Sep 14

$1,084

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 730 sqft

Unit 28BNK · Avail. Aug 14

$1,111

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 730 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 18CSK · Avail. Sep 3

$1,229

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 4BNK · Avail. Aug 21

$1,229

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 19ASK · Avail. Aug 21

$1,229

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 900 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Kingsbridge.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pool
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
clubhouse
guest parking
online portal
package receiving
playground
tennis court
volleyball court
Our inviting community here at Kingsbridge Apartments offers charming one, two, and three bedroom apartments for you to call home! For your comfort, every apartment is equipped with spacious living areas and generous storage space! Select units also include a private patio/balcony.

We know you’ll love our many great amenities, including a refreshing pool, sand volleyball court, tennis courts, children's playground, picnic area with BBQ grills, on-site dog park, and clubhouse. For your convenience, we proudly offer an on-site laundry facility. Want to find the right floorplan for you? Take a walkthrough video tour now and contact our friendly leasing staff to set up a personal tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $35 per adult
Deposit: $350 - up to one month's rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $25 for one pet; $40 for two pets
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Kingsbridge have any available units?
Kingsbridge has 9 units available starting at $1,084 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chesapeake, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chesapeake Rent Report.
What amenities does Kingsbridge have?
Some of Kingsbridge's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Kingsbridge currently offering any rent specials?
Kingsbridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Kingsbridge pet-friendly?
Yes, Kingsbridge is pet friendly.
Does Kingsbridge offer parking?
Yes, Kingsbridge offers parking.
Does Kingsbridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, Kingsbridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Kingsbridge have a pool?
Yes, Kingsbridge has a pool.
Does Kingsbridge have accessible units?
Yes, Kingsbridge has accessible units.
Does Kingsbridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Kingsbridge has units with dishwashers.
