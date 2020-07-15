Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pool on-site laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill clubhouse guest parking online portal package receiving playground tennis court volleyball court

Our inviting community here at Kingsbridge Apartments offers charming one, two, and three bedroom apartments for you to call home! For your comfort, every apartment is equipped with spacious living areas and generous storage space! Select units also include a private patio/balcony.



We know you’ll love our many great amenities, including a refreshing pool, sand volleyball court, tennis courts, children's playground, picnic area with BBQ grills, on-site dog park, and clubhouse. For your convenience, we proudly offer an on-site laundry facility. Want to find the right floorplan for you? Take a walkthrough video tour now and contact our friendly leasing staff to set up a personal tour today!