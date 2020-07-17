Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Chesapeake
Find more places like 904 Bounds Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Chesapeake, VA
/
904 Bounds Ave
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:18 PM
1 of 22
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
904 Bounds Ave
904 Bounds Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chesapeake
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
904 Bounds Avenue, Chesapeake, VA 23323
Loxley Gardens
Amenities
in unit laundry
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
904 Bounds Ave Available 07/15/20 904 Bounds Ave - Charming, single family Ranch style home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Huge fenced in backyard with 2 storage sheds. Includes washer and dryer.
(RLNE5891097)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 904 Bounds Ave have any available units?
904 Bounds Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Chesapeake, VA
.
How much is rent in Chesapeake, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Chesapeake Rent Report
.
Is 904 Bounds Ave currently offering any rent specials?
904 Bounds Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 904 Bounds Ave pet-friendly?
No, 904 Bounds Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Chesapeake
.
Does 904 Bounds Ave offer parking?
No, 904 Bounds Ave does not offer parking.
Does 904 Bounds Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 904 Bounds Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 904 Bounds Ave have a pool?
No, 904 Bounds Ave does not have a pool.
Does 904 Bounds Ave have accessible units?
No, 904 Bounds Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 904 Bounds Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 904 Bounds Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 904 Bounds Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 904 Bounds Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Birches
1700 Birch Trail Cir
Chesapeake, VA 23320
The Sterling Apartment Homes
4271 Taylor Road
Chesapeake, VA 23321
Tattersall
504 Cap Stone Arch
Chesapeake, VA 23323
The Amber at Greenbrier
1140 Ivystone Square
Chesapeake, VA 23320
Holly Point Apartments
2540 Holly Point Blvd
Chesapeake, VA 23325
Aura at Towne Place
745 Eden Way N
Chesapeake, VA 23320
Helix Apartments
1524 Summit Pointe Drive
Chesapeake, VA 23320
Carlton at Greenbrier
1501 Carlton Dr
Chesapeake, VA 23320
Similar Pages
Chesapeake 1 Bedrooms
Chesapeake 2 Bedrooms
Chesapeake Apartments with Parking
Chesapeake Pet Friendly Places
Chesapeake Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Virginia Beach, VA
Norfolk, VA
Newport News, VA
Hampton, VA
Portsmouth, VA
Suffolk, VA
Williamsburg, VA
Elizabeth City, NC
Poquoson, VA
Carrollton, VA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Greenbrier East
Great Bridge
Indian River
Deep Creek North
Greenbrier West
Culpepper Landing
Apartments Near Colleges
Hampton University
College of William and Mary
Christopher Newport University
Eastern Virginia Medical School
Norfolk State University