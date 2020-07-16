All apartments in Chesapeake
609 Corapeake Drive

Location

609 Corapeake Drive, Chesapeake, VA 23322
Albemarle Acres West

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Very Nice 4 Bedroom - This 4 bedroom has newer carpet, open floor plan, energy efficient windows. Nice back yard with deck. Security system at tenants expense. Pets negotiable.

(RLNE4894944)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 609 Corapeake Drive have any available units?
609 Corapeake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chesapeake, VA.
How much is rent in Chesapeake, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chesapeake Rent Report.
Is 609 Corapeake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
609 Corapeake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 609 Corapeake Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 609 Corapeake Drive is pet friendly.
Does 609 Corapeake Drive offer parking?
No, 609 Corapeake Drive does not offer parking.
Does 609 Corapeake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 609 Corapeake Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 609 Corapeake Drive have a pool?
No, 609 Corapeake Drive does not have a pool.
Does 609 Corapeake Drive have accessible units?
No, 609 Corapeake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 609 Corapeake Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 609 Corapeake Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 609 Corapeake Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 609 Corapeake Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
