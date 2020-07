Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Beautifully well kept, spacious home, with gas fireplace in living room. Enjoy a huge master bedroom w/large walk-in-closet, acrylic block windows over a relaxing jetted tub. Open kitchen with granite countertops, stainless appliances, and plenty of room to entertain friends and family. Fresh paint throughout. Imagine your next gathering here! Desirable, newer neighborhood in Western Branch school zone. Available Now. No smoking, pets considered on case by case basis.