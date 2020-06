Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly parking some paid utils microwave internet access

Unit Amenities carpet furnished in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking internet access

A quiet house 1 Bedroom,1Bath - Property Id: 240213



Plenty space and fresh air. Month to month. Includes all utilities. This is a house share with a private bedroom and bath and to enjoy virtually to yoursel



All utilities are included in monthley rent.

Pets are allowed with no additional deposit.

One parking spot included.

Great location, beautiful 1 bedrooms, 1 baths private home for long term rent.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/240213

Property Id 240213



(RLNE5676028)