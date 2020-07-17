All apartments in Chesapeake
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

305 Brisa Drive

305 Brisa Court · (757) 623-3003
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

305 Brisa Court, Chesapeake, VA 23322
Great Bridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 305 Brisa Drive · Avail. Sep 1

$1,500

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1656 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
305 Brisa Drive Available 09/01/20 Las Gaviotas - Spacious Townhouse in sought-after Las Gaviotas! 1st floor boasts formal dining room, eat-in kitchen, powder room, family room w/ wood burning fireplace & laundry closet. 2nd floor offers a spacious master suite w/ 3 closets & private bath + 2 spare bedrooms & a hall full bath. Non-smoking, 2 pets to 35lbs.

Property available July 1, 2017. Contact Marlo Wynn with Chandler Property Management, LLC at (757) 222-6267 for property details or to schedule a showing.

(RLNE5872991)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 305 Brisa Drive have any available units?
305 Brisa Drive has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chesapeake, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chesapeake Rent Report.
What amenities does 305 Brisa Drive have?
Some of 305 Brisa Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 305 Brisa Drive currently offering any rent specials?
305 Brisa Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 305 Brisa Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 305 Brisa Drive is pet friendly.
Does 305 Brisa Drive offer parking?
No, 305 Brisa Drive does not offer parking.
Does 305 Brisa Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 305 Brisa Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 305 Brisa Drive have a pool?
No, 305 Brisa Drive does not have a pool.
Does 305 Brisa Drive have accessible units?
No, 305 Brisa Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 305 Brisa Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 305 Brisa Drive has units with dishwashers.
