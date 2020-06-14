All apartments in Chesapeake
2807 Cardiff Lane

2807 Cardiff Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2807 Cardiff Lane, Chesapeake, VA 23321
Western Branch North

Amenities

in unit laundry
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
ROOMY TOWNHOUSE WITH TWO MASTER SUITES, LOCATED IN SOUGHT AFTER POINT ELIZABETH. OPEN FLOOR PLAN , FIREPLACE, AND COMES WITH ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDING WASHER AND DRYER. VERY CLEAN AND HAS A PRIVATE BACK FENCED BACKYARD.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2807 Cardiff Lane have any available units?
2807 Cardiff Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chesapeake, VA.
How much is rent in Chesapeake, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chesapeake Rent Report.
Is 2807 Cardiff Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2807 Cardiff Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2807 Cardiff Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2807 Cardiff Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chesapeake.
Does 2807 Cardiff Lane offer parking?
No, 2807 Cardiff Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2807 Cardiff Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2807 Cardiff Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2807 Cardiff Lane have a pool?
No, 2807 Cardiff Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2807 Cardiff Lane have accessible units?
No, 2807 Cardiff Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2807 Cardiff Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2807 Cardiff Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2807 Cardiff Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2807 Cardiff Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
