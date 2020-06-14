2807 Cardiff Lane, Chesapeake, VA 23321 Western Branch North
Amenities
in unit laundry
fireplace
Property Amenities
ROOMY TOWNHOUSE WITH TWO MASTER SUITES, LOCATED IN SOUGHT AFTER POINT ELIZABETH. OPEN FLOOR PLAN , FIREPLACE, AND COMES WITH ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDING WASHER AND DRYER. VERY CLEAN AND HAS A PRIVATE BACK FENCED BACKYARD.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
