Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:41 PM
Find Out More
1 of 3
Overview
Location
Price
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1117 Poindexter Street
1117 Poindexter Street
·
(757) 482-0171
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location
1117 Poindexter Street, Chesapeake, VA 23324
South Norfolk
Price and availability
INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub
1 Bedroom
Unit C · Avail. now
$550
1 Bed · 1 Bath
Report This Listing
Amenities
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
Quaint, efficiency apartment in Chesapeake. Simple one bedroom with low rent. No pets allowed. Section 8 approved home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 1117 Poindexter Street have any available units?
1117 Poindexter Street has a unit available for $550 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chesapeake, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Chesapeake Rent Report
.
Is 1117 Poindexter Street currently offering any rent specials?
1117 Poindexter Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1117 Poindexter Street pet-friendly?
No, 1117 Poindexter Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Chesapeake
.
Does 1117 Poindexter Street offer parking?
Yes, 1117 Poindexter Street offers parking.
Does 1117 Poindexter Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1117 Poindexter Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1117 Poindexter Street have a pool?
No, 1117 Poindexter Street does not have a pool.
Does 1117 Poindexter Street have accessible units?
No, 1117 Poindexter Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1117 Poindexter Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1117 Poindexter Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1117 Poindexter Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1117 Poindexter Street does not have units with air conditioning.
